Birds Shutout by RiverDogs 2-0 on Monday Night

July 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In the first game of the Red, White, and Blue series, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blanked 2-0 by the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday night. The Birds' third loss in a row drops them to 32-44 overall and 3-7 in the second half. The RiverDogs now stand at .500 with a 5-5 second-half record and 32-43 overall.

The Pelicans were quiet at the plate with only three hits for the game. Alfonsin Rosario (1-3, BB) reached base twice and Andy Garriola (1-4) collected his 10th hit in his last seven games. Myrtle Beach grounded into four double plays in the loss.

Juan Bello (1-3) logged his longest outing of his career with 5 2/3 innings of one-run baseball and five strikeouts but still took the loss. Jeral Vizcaino followed with one earned run in his 3 1/3 frames out of the bullpen.

Two runs were enough for the RiverDogs as Wooyeoul Shin (1-3, HR, RBI) hit a homer in the second and Carlos Colmenarez (0-4, RBI) brought home a run on a fielder's choice in the seventh. Enderson Delgado (3-4, 2B) posted a three-hit game in the victory.

Engert Garcia (2-4) went a career-high six innings without allowing a run despite allowing two hits and five walks to take the win. Adam Boucher followed with five strikeouts through his two innings and Gerlin Rosario picked up the save with a scoreless final inning.

With one out and the bases empty in the top of the second, Wooyeoul Shin hit his fourth home run of the season on a solo blast to left field to put the RiverDogs up 1-0.

As the Pelicans stayed scoreless, the RiverDogs added one more in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Colmenarz hit a fielder's choice to shortstop Christian Olivo as the run came in. Everybody was safe after Cristian Olivo dropped the throw from Olivo to second.

The Pelicans got a runner on in the bottom of the ninth and put the tying run at the plate, but Garriola lined out to left for the game's final out.

The Red, White, and Blue series continues on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

