Fredericksburg Tops Delmarva in Series Opener

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-46, 6-4) were held in check by the Fredericksburg Nationals (42-34, 7-3) on Monday night by a final score of 6-1.

After a scoreless first inning, Fredericksburg took the lead on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded as Caleb Farmer scored Marcus Brown from third base to make it 1-0 Nationals. Elijah Green extended the lead with a bases-clearing triple, putting the Shorebirds in a 4-0 hole.

The Fred Nats used back-to-back doubles in the fourth by Nate Ochoa and Everett Cooper III to score another run, making it a 5-0 game.

With the score still 5-0 in the eighth, the Nationals tacked on an extra insurance run with a throwing error by the Shorebirds, giving Fredericksburg a 6-0 edge.

The story of the game was the National's pitching staff as Dannel Diaz, Johan Otanez, and Mason Denaburg combined to no-hit the Shorebirds through the first eight innings.

Samuel Vasquez entered to get the final three outs in the ninth. After retiring the first two batters, Braylin Tavera drew a walk to extend the game for Aron Estrada who delivered Delmarva's lone hit with a single to center that scored Tavera, ending the no-no and the shutout. However, it would not be enough as the Shorebirds fell 6-1 in the series opener to the Fred Nats.

Johan Otanez (1-0) was awarded the win in relief with Trey Gibson (1-5) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will look to rebound and even the series on Tuesday as Nestor German gets the ball for the Shorebirds, opposed by Travis Sykora for the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

