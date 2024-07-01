Nats Spin 8.2 No-Hit Frames in 6-1 Win
July 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats carried a no-hitter through 8.2 innings, and ultimately could not complete the feat, but defeated the Shorebirds 6-1. FXBG is 7-3 (42-34) and Delmarva is 6-4 (29-46).
The Nats plated their first run in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout with the bases loaded, then reloaded the bases when Nate Ochoa walked after that. Elijah Green promptly unloaded them with a triple to the wall in left-center, putting the Freddies up 4-0 after two innings.
Dannel Diaz, making his first start this year, breezed through four hitless innings, allowing just one baserunner on an error.
Everett Cooper III made it 5-0 with his RBI double in the fourth, as the Nats turned the ball over to Johan Otanez in the fifth. The righty fired two more hitless innings, then Mason Denaburg followed suit to take the no-hit bid into the top of the ninth inning.
Fredericksburg handed the ball to Samuel Vasquez with a no-hitter on the line, which would have been the first nine inning no-no in FredNat history. Sammy picked up two quick outs, but unfortunately Delmarva snapped the no-hitter with a single. The Shorebirds did plate a run, but FXBG closed out a 6-1 win.
Johan Otanez (1-0) got the official win on his line, and Trey Gibson (1-5) took the loss. In game two, Travis Sykora (0-3, 3.31) goes up against Nestor German (1-2, 1.16) in a 7:05 start.
