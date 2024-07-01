Hillcats Double Up Salem

The Lynchburg Hillcats continued their winning ways against the Salem Red Sox by defeating them by a score of 10-5 on Monday night.

Lynchburg now improves to 11-2 on the season against Salem. All but one hitter in the Lynchburg lineup reached base twice in the game.

Salem started things in the second inning with an RBI single from Nazzan Zanetello to put themselves out in front. However, Lynchburg would take the lead in the bottom of the frame after a comedy of errors on a double steal would allow both Rafael Ramirez Jr. and Luis Durango to touch home, putting the Hillcats in front 2-1.

Juan Benjamin would pick up his first RBI on the night with a single in the third inning to score Jaison Chourio. It was one of three hits on the night for the Hillcats utility fielder.

Zanetello would be responsible for two more runs after he reached on a fielding error by Ramirez that would tie the game up at three apiece. For a while, things would quiet down as the pitching staffs would find their groove.

Lynchburg would end the drought in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI sacrifice fly from Tommy Hawke to retake the lead. The Hillcats would never look back.

Ramirez Jr. would earn a sacrifice fly of his own in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the lead by two. A pair of runs would score later in the inning as Durango would drive a single up the middle to move the lead up to four.

Salem would get two runs back in the top of the eighth inning as Zanetello would double to right-center field. The tying run would be retired later in the inning with Zanetello stranded at third.

In the bottom of the eighth, Benjamin would deliver again with a single to plate Ralphy Velazquez to get one of the runs back. Ramirez Jr. would later rope one over the head of the pitcher to drive home the final two runs of the ballgame as the Hillcats would slam the door shut in the ninth behind Wardquelin Vazquez.

Lynchburg and Salem will battle for game two of the series on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

