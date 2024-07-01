Um's First Homer Spoiled in 10-2 Loss

July 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Blake Mitchell of the Columbia Fireflies

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies started off their three-game homestand with a 10-2 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Monday evening at Segra Park.

The GreenJackets got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Kade Kern led things off with a single and came around on a Jacob Godman ground out to break the scoreless tie. Augusta wasn't done there though. Cam Magee singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and came around on a Leiker Figueroa single to make the visitor's advantage 2-0 heading to the bottom of the second.

Augusta tallied on three more runs in the fifth. Robert Gonzalez singled with one out and stole second before coming around on a throwing error from center fielder Erick Torres. After Logan Martin (L, 1-2) walked Isaiah Drake, Luis Sanchez singled to set the table for Kade Kern. The right fielder flared a base knock to right center to score the two base runners and move Augusta's lead to 5-1.

The GreenJackets tagged Martin for two more runs before he left the game with five innings of work and two additional batters faced. Doug Kirkland gave up one hit in his first inning of relief work. It was a double down the right field line from Robert Gonzalez that scored Cam Magee and Jacob Godman, who Kirkland inherited, to drive Augusta in front 7-2.

Hyungchan Um gave the Fireflies their first spark in the fourth inning. He led the frame off with his first Carolina League homer down the left field line to cut Augusta's lead to 2-1.

Columbia got another run in the bottom of the fifth. Blake Mitchell hammered his second double of the night with two away, moved to third on a balk from Adel Dilone and then scored on a wild pitch before the third out of the frame was recorded. It cut Augusta's lead to 5-2. Mitchell finished the night with a pair of doubles and a run scored.

Yimi Presinal allowed three runs to come around in the eighth before Nicholas Regalado closed the contest out with a scoreless ninth.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-0, 2.25 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Jeremy Reyes (1-2, 1.56 ERA).

Tomorrow is Military Appreciation night presented by Colonial Life Insurance. Join the Columbia Fireflies as we honor active duty and veterans of the Military for Miitary Appreciation Night presented by Colonial Life Insurance. It's also a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where fans can have $2 hot dogs, fountain sodas, popcorn and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

