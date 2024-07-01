Homestead Preview #8

July 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will host the Columbia Fireflies for the second time this season this week, in a shortened 3-game series to be played from July 4th-6th.

Thursday, July 4th | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99

Independence Day Fireworks Show - Presented by TaxSlayer

Stick around after the game as we celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA!

Independence Day Jersey Auction - Presented by Taxslayer

You can bid on one of the fantastic Independence Day Jerseys that will be worn by the GreenJackets players on the field either in person or online! Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta.

White Claw Pregame Concert - Presented by White Claw

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 5:30-6:30pm, with local band Gone Again performing! Plus,$2 off White Claws until 6:35!

Friday, July 5th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Beach Bag Cooler Giveaway - Presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Be ready for a day at the beach, as the first 1000 fans at SRP Park receive an amazing beach bag cooler!

Braves BUZZfest - Presented by BOBFM

The Jackets will take after their parent club every Friday, rocking their red Braves-style jerseys and caps on the field.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Durty Gurl drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Durty Gurl! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

And don't miss the featured food items this week, with the Bee'Stro displaying a fajita burger with onions, peppers, and guacamole, and the Back Nine Grill serving up a Jalapeño Dog topped with crispy jalapeños and American cheese!

Saturday, July 6th | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm

Post Game Fireworks - Presented by The City of North Augusta & Riverside Village

Stick around postgame for one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 5:15-5:30pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 5:00-6:00pm, with local artist Jaycie Ward performing! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:35!

The GreenJackets continue this 9-game homestand next week, as they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for the first time this season for 6 games from July 9-14. To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park, click HERE!

