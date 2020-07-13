Woodchucks Lose Heartbreaker to Green Bay, 6-5
July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
GREEN BAY, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Green Bay Booyah on Monday night, 6-5. After winning yesterday with a walk-off against Rockford, Wisconsin saw the Booyah collect a walk-off tonight.
The Chucks scored three runs in the second inning of the game. Jeissy De La Cruz scored Caleb Denny with an RBI single. Leighton Banjoff then plated two runs with a single, scoring Nick Romano and De La Cruz. The scoring was capped with Caleb Denny's two-run homer in the fifth inning, his third of the 2020 season.
Wisconsin only used two pitchers in the game. Brett Wicklund got the start of Wisconsin, lasting five innings. He surrendered three runs and struck out four. Hunter Rosenbaum pitched the remainder of the game, and was given the loss. He struck out four, and also allowed three runs.
Top Performers
Caleb Denny was 1-2 in the game with two walks, but hit a two-run homer.
Jeissy De La Cruz was 2-2 with two singles and an RBI. He exited the game due to injury.
Brett Wicklund lasted five innings in his start, striking out four.
Next Up
The Woodchucks will play another game in Green Bay tomorrow, but will return home on Wednesday. That game will also be against the Booyah, and have a 6:35 scheduled start. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2020
- Pitching Shines as Rox Beat MoonDogs - St. Cloud Rox
- Woodchucks Lose Heartbreaker to Green Bay, 6-5 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Late Inning Offense Leads Booyah to Victory - Green Bay Booyah
- Dock Spiders Shut Down Rafters Power Bats, Win 3-1 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Notch Sixth Straight Win, Take Down Bucks - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Win Second Straight, Notch Double Digit Hits against MacDaddies - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rafters to Host Fond Du Lac for the First Time in 2020 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Open up Four Game Set with Woodchucks - Green Bay Booyah
- Baseball to Start Back up Sunday - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- SW Michigan Northwoods League Pod Announces 1st of Its Kind Game Format with HR Derby - Battle Creek Bombers
- SW Michigan Northwoods League Pod Announces 1st of Its Kind Game Format with HR Derby - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Plenty of Loggers Baseball this Week at the Lumberyard - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.