Woodchucks Lose Heartbreaker to Green Bay, 6-5

GREEN BAY, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Green Bay Booyah on Monday night, 6-5. After winning yesterday with a walk-off against Rockford, Wisconsin saw the Booyah collect a walk-off tonight.

The Chucks scored three runs in the second inning of the game. Jeissy De La Cruz scored Caleb Denny with an RBI single. Leighton Banjoff then plated two runs with a single, scoring Nick Romano and De La Cruz. The scoring was capped with Caleb Denny's two-run homer in the fifth inning, his third of the 2020 season.

Wisconsin only used two pitchers in the game. Brett Wicklund got the start of Wisconsin, lasting five innings. He surrendered three runs and struck out four. Hunter Rosenbaum pitched the remainder of the game, and was given the loss. He struck out four, and also allowed three runs.

Top Performers

Caleb Denny was 1-2 in the game with two walks, but hit a two-run homer.

Jeissy De La Cruz was 2-2 with two singles and an RBI. He exited the game due to injury.

Brett Wicklund lasted five innings in his start, striking out four.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will play another game in Green Bay tomorrow, but will return home on Wednesday. That game will also be against the Booyah, and have a 6:35 scheduled start. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

