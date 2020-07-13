Baseball to Start Back up Sunday

July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Northern Pod of the Michigan Northwoods League is set to resume play on Sunday, July 19th. The season was put on hold July 5th, after players on two of the teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pit Spitters Front Office has worked diligently with the Grand Traverse County Health Department throughout this process and with their consultation a restart plan was developed and approved to allow for a restart to the season.

"We take this restart extremely seriously. All of the Pit Spitters players have completed and passed multiple COVID-19 tests," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "Any new players joining either team will be tested at home, and again upon arrival, and will be isolated until their results come back and they will then be placed with their team," added Graham.

As part of the restart, there will be a few changes as the action resumes. The pod will look a bit different upon resuming play as it will restart with two teams with expanded rosters rather than three - The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Great Lakes Resorters will be playing the remainder of the summer schedule. All players will continue to adhere to necessary screening and social distancing protocols.

"We're starting back up with just two teams and expanded rosters. The Dune Bears are not gone completely, I think we will continue to have fun with both the Resorters and Dune Bears branding elements throughout the summer." Graham continued. "As our coaches were reworking the rosters, they wanted to create increased competition, playing time and player development opportunities and resuming with one less team helps achieve those goals. Only having two rosters in the mix also allows us to better manage potential exposure to the virus as we ramp back up," added Graham. "We feel really good about the socially distanced fan experience we have created, and we are excited to safely return to play next week Sunday." An overview of Turtle Creek Stadiums COVID Preparedness Plan can be found at PitSpitters.com

A new schedule can be found at www.PitSpitters.com. The game dates have not changed, if fans had tickets to a game from July 19th, on, those tickets are still good for those games. Any fan that had a ticket from July 5th - July 18th, can exchange those tickets for any other game on the schedule. Please email [email protected] or call the office at 231.943.0100 for more ticket information.

