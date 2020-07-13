Late Inning Offense Leads Booyah to Victory

July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah used power from the corner infielders, and mounted a comeback in the final two innings to beat the Woodchucks, 6-5.

Green Bay got the offense started in the second, already trailing 3-0. Alec Burns led off the inning with an infield single, and then advanced to third on a hit by Stephen Hrustich. In the very next at-bat, Matt McDonald brought Burns in on a sacrifice fly, bringing the Booyah within two.

In the fifth, Tennessee freshman Ethan Payne delivered his first big hit of the 2020 season as he blasted a ball over the right field wall, scoring Chris Seng in the process, and tying the game at three. Payne finished the day 1-for-4 with two runs driven in.

During the eighth inning, with the Booyah trailing by two, Green Bay's Andy Blake reached first on an error on third baseman Caleb Denny. Later, with two outs, Burns delivered his second home run over the short porch in right, sending it into the ninth tied at five.

The ninth inning was an exciting one for Green Bay, as McDonald led off the frame with a double into the left field corner. Seng advanced McDonald to third on a bunt single, before Ty Olejnik brought McDonald home on a deep fly into left, sending the Booyah into a frenzy. McDonald finished the day 2-for-3 with an RBI and two doubles.

On the rubber, Harrison Cook went four innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out six batters. Reliever Dalton Wiggins threw in three innings, giving up only three hits but letting two runs come in. In the eighth and ninth, Eric Torres and Chandler Ingram combined for three strikeouts, and helped lift the Booyah past the Woodchucks. Ingram earned the win, his second of the season.

Green Bay and Wisconsin meet again tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Dixie State freshman Benton Hart takes the mound, in search of his first victory.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.