Pitching Shines as Rox Beat MoonDogs

July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud's (5-5) pitching staff shined once again as the Rox beat Mankato (1-8) 3-2 on Monday at Joe Faber Field.
Ben Norman (Iowa) led off the first inning with a base hit to left field. He stole second base, advanced to third base on an error and was scored on a sac-fly from Jordan Barth (Augustana). It put the Rox ahead 1-0.
Collin Montez (Washington State) extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning after blasting his first home run of the season to left field.
After loading the bases in the fifth inning, Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) delivered with a base hit to center field and scored Cody Kelly (Minnesota) to go ahead 3-0.
RJ Martinez (Minot State) made his first start of the season and struck out six batters in four innings pitched. He did not walk a batter. Landen Bourassa (San Francisco) earned the win after striking out four batters in three innings of work.
Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) struck out three batters in the eighth inning. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) earned his second save of the season after hurling the ninth inning.
St. Cloud will not have a game on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Rox open a two-game home series at Joe Faber Field on Thursday and Friday against the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is at 7:05 pm for both games. On Friday, there will be a post-game fireworks show.
