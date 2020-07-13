Rafters to Host Fond Du Lac for the First Time in 2020

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Tonight, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters go up against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the first time in 2020, looking to further their lead in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod in the conclusion of the three game homestand at Witter Field.

Something has to give in the matchup between the best offense and best pitching staff in the Pod. The Rafters have a 3.08 ERA and have struck out the most batters of any team outside of the

Bismarck Pod. Yesterday, Glenn Albanese and Ryan Mitschele combined to strike out 12 batters in a 3-0 Rafters win.

Fond du Lac on the other hand, has struck out the least of any team in the Pod, and is batting .293 as a team, second-best in the league. Yesterday, Fond du Lac had 10 base hits and took down the La Crosse Loggers 9-7.

TV coverage of today's game can be seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network at 6:30pm. Radio coverage starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

