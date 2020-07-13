Booyah Open up Four Game Set with Woodchucks

July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI -Â The Green Bay Booyah return to Capital Credit Union Park for three out of their next four games as they open up a four-game series against the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The Booyah were unable to get the bats moving yesterday in a 3-0 loss at Wisconsin Rapids. Green Bay was shut out for the first time this season, with Max Wagner being the only player to reach third base for the Booyah on Sunday afternoon. Wagner has upped his batting average to .273 on the season, starting in three consecutive games.

Inside the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, the Booyah currently sit two games back of Rockford, who holds a 7-5 overall record. On the opposite side of the division, the Woodchucks are in last place at 3-8, although they come into Green Bay after winning 8-7 in extra innings against the Rivets yesterday.

On the mound, freshman right-hander Harrison Cook takes the mound for the third time this season in a Booyah uniform. Cook has gone six innings so far this year, sitting at a 6.00 ERA and holding a 1.50 WHIP. Green Bay's pitching staff has a 5.55 ERA, which ranks in the middle of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.