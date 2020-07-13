Stingers Notch Sixth Straight Win, Take Down Bucks

July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





(Waterloo, I.A.)- The Willmar Stingers kept their red hot win streak alive Monday night as they took game two, and the series, from the Waterloo Bucks.

In another very balanced performance by the team, the Stingers bested Waterloo 5-2 to improve to 8-2 overall on the season.

Starting with the arms, the pitching staff for Willmar continued to shine bright. DJ Wilkinson made his second start of the season and he continued to follow suit of the starters before him.

For the fourth straight time, the Stinger starter has gone six innings, allowing just one run. Wilkinson struck out four in the effort.

The bats for Willmar came alive as well. The Stingers scored one run in each of the second, third, fourth, and fifth inning- headlined by a Jayson Newman home run in the fifth, his fourth of the year.

The Stinger lineup was riddled with great performances as both Zane Denton and Cesar Lopez had two-hit nights. Eight of the nine batters in the Stinger starting lineup recorded hits in the eleven-hit performance.

In relief, Grayson Bray pitched an inning of work before Wyatt Thompson came on for a two-inning save, his second of the season.

The Stingers are now 3-1 against Waterloo on the season and are one and a half games above the Bucks for the lead in the Minnesota/Iowa pod.

Willmar is back in action tomorrow at Bill Taunton Stadium as they begin a two-game series with Rochester. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game

The MinnWest Technology Campus is a business community located in the heart of Minnesota lakes country. We are currently home to 31 companies who create a rich network of talent and expertise in the areas of agribusiness, bioscience and technology. Among them are national and global leaders in their industries.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.