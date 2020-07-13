SW Michigan Northwoods League Pod Announces 1st of Its Kind Game Format with HR Derby

Kalamazoo, MI - Â The Kalamazoo Growlers, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Bombers announced a new game format for the reminder of the 2020 season.Â

All games will now begin with a Home Run Derby. Each participant will receive a designated amount of time to hit as many home runs as possible. The participant with the most home runs during their time will be the winner. The participants will change throughout the summer and may be decided by the front office or fans prior to each game.

Games will be shortened to 5 innings with doubleheaders scheduled every weekday and triple headers on weekends.Â Weekend games will begin at 2:30pm, 5:15pm and 8:00pm with weekday games starting at 5:15pm and 8:00pm.Â The format will begin play on Friday, July 17th in Kalamazoo when the Battle Creek Bombers host the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies.Â Games can end in a tie after 5 innings and will not go into extra innings.

"This format will give us the opportunity to entertain more fans, give our players the experience they deserve, all while maintaining the safety standards everyone has come to expect from our Northwoods League teams," said League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr.

The teams were required to be creative to meet the demand of ticket holders while the ballpark has limited capacity for fans to attend.Â The team also recently announced that all Battle Creek home games would be played in Kalamazoo until further notice.Â

All ticket holders will be updated with new times and potentially new dates.Â The Growlers front office is very thankful for the patience and adjustments fans and partners have made through the early season changes.

