Plenty of Loggers Baseball this Week at the Lumberyard

July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis - After a difficult four-game road trip in which the team finished 1-3, the La Crosse Loggers return home to Copeland Park for six games in seven days, starting with a two-game set against the Rockford Rivets on Monday, July 13th.

The Loggers will look to improve on their current 5-7 record with series this week against the Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Wisconsin Woodchucks. La Crosse trails Wisconsin Rapids (9-3) by four games in the West region of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

Austin Murr (North Carolina State) leads La Crosse with a .349 batting average, posting a team-high five doubles with a .442 on-base percentage. He has also collected a base hit in each of the 11 games in which he has appeared. Kobe Kato (Arizona) leads the team with 12 RBI and has tallied five stolen bases.

Tony Roca (North Florida) has paced the pitching staff since opening night, sporting a 1.86 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 9.2 innings pitched. Returning NWL All-Star Jared Freilich has allowed just five hits and two runs over eight innings of relief work, good for a 2.25 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2020

Plenty of Loggers Baseball this Week at the Lumberyard - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.