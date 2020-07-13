Dock Spiders Shut Down Rafters Power Bats, Win 3-1

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fell to 9-4 on the season on Monday night in a 3-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Rafters first home loss of the season, ending their six-game home winning streak.

In a battle of the top two offenses in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod, pitchers reigned in batters on both sides.

Rafters starter Nathan Hemmerling was only able to pitch an inning, surrendering a run on a Parker Noland single. He was relieved by four Rafters arms, Sam Hliboki, Hayden Merda, Alex Salazar, and Hunter Waldis. Hliboki had the best outing of the bunch, pitching four innings and allowing one unearned run while striking out four.

The Rafters lone run scored in the second, when the Rafters loaded up the bases. Ryan Walstad hit a groundout to first base to score Andy Garriola.

Zack Lee got the win for the Dock Spiders, his first of the year, with five strong innings on the bump, striking out seven Rafters. The Dock Spiders struck out 12 Rafters on the night.

Tomorrow, the Rafters and Dock Spiders face off in Fond du Lac. Radio coverage starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR. TV coverage of tomorrow's game can be seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

