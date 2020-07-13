Growlers Win Second Straight, Notch Double Digit Hits against MacDaddies

July 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Kalamazoo, MI- The Kalamazoo Growlers picked up their second consecutive victory by a score of 6-3.

The Growlers got the bats going early, with back-to-back singles by Brett Barrera (Stanford University) and Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University). Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) came up with the first RBI of the night, then Garrett Schultz (Xavier University) singled to score another.

The offenses would then go silent until the top of the 4th, when Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College) singled to bring in Cade Sammons (University of Mississippi).

The Growlers got things going again in the 5th when Dunn blasted a moonshot over the billboards in left-center field, scoring both himself and Barrera.

The MacDaddies refused to go quietly into the night, as they got the offense started with a James Krick (Hillsdale College) single. A single from Connor McGuire (UC Irvine) brought the first run around for the MacDaddies, and Jaekob Sallee (Hillsdale College) drew a walk, and McGuire would come around to score on a wild pitch. Garrett Navarra (Central Michigan University) delivered with an RBI double to score Sallee, but that would prove to be the last gas for the MacDaddies.

The Growlers improve to 5-4 with the win, while the MacDaddies fall to 1-5. The MacDaddies are back in action tomorrow night against the Battle Creek Bombers at 6:35PM from Homer Stryker Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.