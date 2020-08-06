Woodchucks Lose Heartbreaker to Dock Spiders 10-9

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Wednesday night, 10-9 on the road. The loss was the seventh for the Chucks in their past eight games. Wisconsin led 9-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, but were unable to hold the lead, with the Dock Spiders walking off.

The Woodchucks got their first two runs in the fourth inning, with Santiago Garavito collecting a two-run hit. The Chucks led 2-1 through six innings of play. Five runs scored in the seventh inning for Wisconsin as well. Pablo Ruiz scored two runs with a single. Victor Diaz and Cael Baker also scored runs with RBI walks. Two more runs were plated in the eight. Caleb Denny had an RBI double, and Freddy Rojas Jr. had a run-scoring single.

FDL would score nine runs over the final two innings, coming back from down 9-1 to win it, 10-9. Jace Baumann was excellent in his start. He tossed five innings of one-run, two-hit ball. He got a no-decision. Hunter Rosenbaum and Gabriele Guevara also pitched for Wisconsin, with Guevara getting tagged with the loss.

Top Performers

Pablo Ruiz was 2-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Jace Baumann went 5.0 innings in his start, only allowing two hits and one run.

Next Up

The Chucks begin a three-game home stand on Thursday. They'll play the La Crosse Loggers in the first of a two-game series, starting at 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

