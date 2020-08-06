McKinstry Called up by Dodgers

August 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, IA - Former Waterloo Bucks infielder Zach McKinstry was called up to the big leagues Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers. McKinstry joins Oakland A's pitcher A.J. Puk and Chicago White Sox infielder Ryan Goins as former Bucks who are active Major Leaguers. When he enters a game, McKinstry will become the 17th former Buck to play Major League Baseball.

A product of Central Michigan University, McKinstry was a shortstop with Waterloo in 2015. The Toledo, Ohio native hit .281 with three home runs, 21 RBI, and eight stolen bases with the Bucks. McKinstry led the team in triples with three and was named a Mid-Season Northwoods League All-Star.

McKinstry was drafted by the Dodgers in 2016 in the 33rd round as the 1,001st overall pick. Last year, the left-handed hitter was named a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star while playing for the Tulsa Drillers (AA) and an MiLB.com Organization All-Star for the Dodgers.

WATERLOO BUCKS ALUMNI TO MAKE IT TO THE SHOW

PLAYER MLB DEBUT DEBUT TEAM SEASONS WITH BUCKS

Matt Cepicky 7/31/2002 Montreal Expos 1997

Wes Obermueller 9/20/2002 Kansas City Royals 1996

Jeff Duncan 5/20/2003 New York Mets 1998

Jimmy Journell 6/29/2003 St. Louis Cardinals 1997

Clint Barmes 9/5/2003 Colorado Rockies 1999-2000

Tim Gradoville None** Philadelphia Phillies 2001

Curtis Thigpen 6/6/2007 Toronto Blue Jays 2002

Willie Collazo 9/5/2007 New York Mets 1999

Dan Jennings 4/30/2012 Miami Marlins 2006-07

Evan Reed 5/16/2013 Detroit Tigers 2005

Brandon Bantz 6/8/2013 Seattle Mariners 2007

Ryan Goins* 8/23/2013 Toronto Blue Jays 2008

James Jones 4/18/2014 Seattle Mariners 2008

Cameron Perkins 6/20/2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2011

Eric Stout 4/25/2018 Kansas City Royals 2013

Kevin Kaczmarski 6/24/2018 New York Mets 2012 & 2014

AJ Puk* 8/21/2019 Oakland Athletics 2014

Zach McKinstry* Los Angeles Dodgers 2015

* denotes active Major Leaguer

** denotes called up to MLB, but never played

The Bucks, who travel to Mankato, Minnesota to face the MoonDogs tonight, return home to host the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday, August 12 at 6:35 pm. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5600 or online at www.waterloobucks.com. The Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.