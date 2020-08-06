MoonDogs Earn Win at Bill Taunton Stadium over Stingers

(Willmar, M.N.)- The Mankato MoonDogs spoiled the Stingers' homecoming Wednesday night to a tune of a 14-7 win to sweep the two game series.

Although Willmar outhit Mankato 14-12 overall, the Stingers were unable to get runs across the plate as effectively as Mankato. In addition, Willmar committed three errors as opposed to Mankato's two.

The MoonDogs started early scoring four runs off of Stinger starter Jack Zigan. Mankato only had two hits in the innings, including a Adam LaRock double, but they also had three batters walk to get runners on base.

Willmar wasn't without their highlights however. Chase Stanke had a monster day from the plate. He went 4-5, scoring twice, driving in three. Stanke also launched a home run in his second straight game, a screamer to right field that banged off the light pole beyond the fence. Griffin Cheney also performed well, going 3-4 including his first triple of the season.

The Stingers had opportunities for big innings, but couldn't capitalize. Both the Stinger fifth and sixth innings ended with bases loaded, unable to get large run totals. On the flip side, Mankato produced runs with men aboard. Most notably, Evan Berkey cracked his second homer of the season, a three-run shot that gave Mankato a six-run lead in the fourth.

Zigan ended up taking the loss for Willmar while Austin Brown earned his first win of the year out of the pen for Mankato. The Stingers are now idle for the next two days before taking off for St. Cloud for a Saturday showdown at Joe Faber Field. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

