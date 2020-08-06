Booyah Pitching Dominates against Rockford
August 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah snapped their three-game losing skid as they defeated Rockford 3-2 on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park.
Green Bay got a near perfect performance on the mound from right handed starter Logan Lee, who went six full innings and struck out eight. Lee's outing improved him to 2-0 on the season, and his eight strikeouts were a career high for him in a Booyah uniform. Out of the bullpen, Eric Torres picked up his first save of the year, going an inning and two-thirds, and collecting three strikeouts. The Kansas State left hander has yet to allow an earned run in just over 14 innings pitched in 2020.
At the plate, Princeton freshman Noah Granet led the way by going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Columbia freshman Andy Blake also had a run scored on Thursday night, reaching base on three separate occasions. Brady West finished the day 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Ethan Payne also had a run driven in during a 1-for-2 performance. Green Bay improved to 15-18 on the season.
The Booyah finish up the two-game homestand with Rockford tomorrow, and Middle Georgia State's Garrett Martin will take the mound for Green Bay. Through five starts this year, Martin holds a 1-1 record with 4.34 ERA. Green Bay will try to inch closer to .500 with a win tomorrow, and could pull in front of the Rivets for second place in the East division with a victory.
