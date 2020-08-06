Kingfish and Bobbers Split Thursday Night Doubleheader

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (7-7) and K-Town Bobbers (7-7) split a doubleheader on Thursday night at Simmons Field. K-Town won game one 6-0 and the Kingfish responded with a 6-1 win in game two.

Game one picked up in the top of the 3rd inning and the Bobbers at the plate leading 6-0. Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth) was on the mound for the Kingfish.

Bobbers starter Bryce Konitzer (Oakland University) got the win striking out 10 batters in 7.0 shutout innings and allowing five hits.

Kingfish starter Trent Turzenski (Valparaiso) took the loss in game one pitching 2.0 innings and allowing six runs, two of them earned, on six hits while striking out three.

Waletzki finished game one pitching 7.0 shutout innings in relief allowing just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.

Kenosha struck first in game two to take a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by George Rosales (Fairleigh Dickinson) to left field in the first inning.

The Bobbers responded with one run in the bottom of the first to trail 2-1 when Nick Gonzalez (USF) scored on an error by Kingfish right fielder Matt Korman (UW-Whitewater).

The Kingfish went up 3-1 in the 2nd inning on a Gonzalez error that allowed Korman to score.

Kenosha plated two more runs in the 3rd inning. Rosales drove in Kai Murphy (Arizona State) on a base hit for the first and Evan Albrecht (Purdue) drew a bases loaded walk to bring in Justin Jansas (Illinois) and put the Kingfish up 5-1.

Rosales scored the sixth Kingfish run of the night on an error by Bobbers right fielder Cam Cratic (Missouri State) to widen Kenosha's lead to five.

Rosales finished the night 2-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs.

Kingfish starter Mike Edwards (UW-Milwaukee) got the win pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one run that was unearned. He gave up five hits and struck out five batters.

Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan University) started for the Bobbers and took the loss in 3.0 innings pitched. He allowed five runs, four of them earned, on seven hits and two walks.

The 2020 Kenosha Series resumes on Friday at Simmons Field with the Bobbers hosting the Kingfish at 6:05 PM CT.

The remainder of the 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

