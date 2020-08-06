Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Rescheduled to 2021

ASHWAUBENON, WI - The concert featuring Grammy Award-winning band Wilco and beloved roots band Trampled by Turtles on Friday, September 18, 2020 has been rescheduled to September 17, 2021. This was to be the first concert event taking place at Capital Credit Union Park since the stadium opened on June 1, 2019.

All tickets purchased for the show will be honored for the rescheduled date and no further action is required. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to the point of purchase. Ticketmaster will be contacting ticket purchasers as well.

When a show gets rescheduled will the tickets I already purchased still be valid?

Yes! All previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new date. If you have will call tickets, those can be picked up the night of the show at our box office. Physical tickets will scan on the new date.

What if I cannot make the rescheduled date?

If your show has an established reschedule date, and you are unable to make it, you will receive the option to refund the tickets (including fees). Ticketmaster will send notification emails to ticket holders with additional information and you will have 30 days to take advantage of your options.

I want to request a refund, but I purchased my tickets at the box office.

Physical tickets purchased at Capital Credit Union Park will be available for a refund for 90 days following the postponement announcement. Please have your physical ticket and ID to process your refund. You will also need to provide your address and phone number and a physical check will be mailed to your address to comply with our Covid-19 guidelines.

What if I purchased resale tickets on Ticketmaster.com or from a third-party website?

For resale tickets sold on Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster will refund the original ticket purchaser's account. If you purchased a ticket through another resale platform, you will need to seek a refund from such platform.

