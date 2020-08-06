Rafters Start Home-And-Home Series with Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have been an electric force in the Northwoods League in the 2020 summer season. The Rafters are leading the Pod with a 23-9 record, but Wisconsin Rapids enters a key series on Thursday afternoon versus the second-place Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

The Dock Spiders are on a season-long nine-game winning streak and have the best batting average in the Pod and most runs scored in the league. The Rafters are comparable, leading the league in home runs, coming off a 14-run barrage against La Crosse.

Pitching-wise, the Rafters lead the pod with a 3.00 ERA and 365 strikeouts. The Rafters have been boosted by their rotation, and tonight's starter Chris McElvain is part of the success. McElvain has allowed just one earned run over 21 innings on the mound for the Rafters this year.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters look for a homestand sweep tonight. Coverage of the Dock Spiders and the Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

