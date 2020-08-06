Booyah Begin Homestand with Rockford

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah return to action Thursday night looking to snap their three-game losing streak as they host Rockford for back-to-back games.

In the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, Green Bay currently sits in last place overall, 1.5 games back of Rockford for second in the division on the East side. Fond du Lac, 22-12, leads the division and is riding the hottest streak in the league with nine consecutive wins in a row. On the West side, Wisconsin Rapids is 23-9, nine games in front of La Crosse for first place with two weeks left in the season. Both the Rafters and the Dock Spiders can clinch a playoff spot by the beginning of next week.

Tonight, Logan Lee takes the mound for Green Bay following three days off in a row for the Booyah. Lee holds a 1-0 record in 2020, with a 4.43 ERA, and a WHIP of 1.23. This is Lee's sixth start of the year, and his first against Rockford. The Rivets will turn to high school senior Noah DeLuga, who is 1-2 with a 3.46 ERA. The soon to be Minnesota freshman has pitched against Green Bay twice this season, allowing four runs in two innings pitched.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is scheduled for 6:35pm. Green Bay can climb back to half a game out of playoff position with a win tonight, and host Rockford again tomorrow before heading to La Crosse for a weekend set.

