No Walk-Up Ticket Sales at Mayo Field
August 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
As per the new Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the Rochester Honkers are unable to sell walk-up tickets at Mayo Field. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available for pickup at Will Call before the each home game.
To purchase tickets, please call 507-289-1170. We can't wait to see you at the ballpark for a Rochester Tradition Reimagined!
