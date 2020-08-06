MoonDogs Sting Stingers Again, Sweep the Two-Game Series, Wednesday

Willmar, Minn. -Â Five multi-run innings got the Mankato MoonDogs their second consecutive win and a sweep of the Willmar Stingers after a 14-7 win, Wednesday.

MoonDogs shortstop,Â Evan Berkey, launched the eventual game-winning hit, a three-run home run to left, in the fourth to extend the MoonDogs lead, 9-3. Mankato rode Berkey's second home run of the summer until the end to win 14-7.

A big opening frame for the MoonDogs put them up four.Â Dylan PhillipsÂ drove in the Dogs first pair of runs with a base knock. Three batters later,Â Adam LaRockÂ doubled to score Phillips. The scoring rounded out in the four-run first inning for the MoonDogs whenÂ Tommy BeresÂ drew out a bases-loaded free pass.Â Jake ThompsonÂ walked in for the score and the MoonDogs held a 4-0 lead after the first.

The Stingers cut the deficit in half whenÂ Chase StankeÂ picked up where he finished off Tuesday, with another home run to right. It was a leadoff solo home run that made it 4-1. Willmar'sÂ Zane DentonÂ added another,Â slapping an RBI single to make 4-2 in the second inning

In the third,Â Danny BorgstromÂ hit a sacrifice fly andÂ Zach GillesÂ had an RBI single to add a pair of insurance runs. The Stingers got one back in the bottom half. The score was 6-3 through three at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Berkey made it 9-3 with one swing of the bat in the fourth. He ultimately had the game-winning hit with he his three-run home run over the leftfield fence. It marked his second home run of the summer.

In the fifth, the Dogs kept it going with another pair of runs. Each run scored on an RBI double. The first was came offÂ Michael Curialle'sÂ bat. The second was via Phillips, who scored Curialle with the two-bagger hit to the deepest part of the yard. After the Stingers put up another run, The MoonDogs held an 11-4 lead as the fifth finished in Willmar.

Another run came across for the Dogs in the eighth when Gilles singled to score LaRock, making it 12-4. The Stingers answered with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth to make it 12-7.

The Dogs scored twice more in the ninth and held on in the bottom half to secure a 14-7 win, marking Mankato's second win in a row.

Despite outhitting the visiting MoonDogs, 14-10, the Stingers fell victim of the Sweep and Mankato got their second straight win. The MoonDogs had two errors to the Stingers trio of miscues in the field.

Austin Brown (1-0)Â got his first win, Wednesday. Brown pitched the eighth inning and was perfect.Â AJ WoodÂ was the MoonDogs' starter and went four innings. He was hit off seven times and allowed four runs in the no decision. Wodd struck out two along the way.

The losing pitcher was Willmar's starting arm,Â Jack Zigan (1-1), after he went two-thirds of the opening frame. Zigan allowed three hits and four runs (three earned) while walking three.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (12-17) are back at Franklin Rogers Park to take on the Waterloo Bucks (20-10) at 6:35 p.m. in Mankato, Minn.

