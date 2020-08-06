Rafters Defeat Loggers 14-4

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Every starter reached base and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters used a six-run first inning to crush the La Crosse Loggers, 14-4 on Wednesday night. The Rafters improved to 23-9, leading the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod.

In the first, Richie Schiekofer led off the game with a single and was immediately hit home by Billy Cook. Cook, who walked off Tuesday's win, kept his bat hot with a two-run blast over the left-center field fence. The Rafters got six runs on four hits in the first inning to ignite the offense.

The Rafters got eight unanswered runs from innings three through six. The Rafters offensive stars were Richie Schiekofer and Billy Cook. Schiekofer and Cook had three hits each in the win, with Schiekofer scoring three runs. Cook drove in three runs, two on his home run and one on a third inning double. Andy Garriola also chipped in offensively with a pair of RBI singles.

Pitching-wise, the Rafters bullpen excelled, pitching six scoreless frames. Jimmy Borzone upped his scoreless innings streak to 10.2 innings and earned his second win of the year with three innings pitched and three strikeouts.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters look for a homestand sweep tomorrow, facing the second-place Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35pm. Coverage of the Dock Spiders and the Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

