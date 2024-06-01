Woodchucks Defeat the Rafters 17-11 to Start the Season a Historic 6-0

June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI- It was a night of records as the Woodchucks put up a season high in hits and runs with 20 hits and 17 runs. Every hitter reached base at least once, and four Chucks hit their first homeruns on the season. They moved to 6-0 which ties the season best to start the season, something that hasn't happened since 2005.

The Chucks opened the scoring for the fourth time this season putting up four runs in the first. Val Cerna Jr. (Ingleside IL, Cen. Methodist U) smashed a first pitch fastball to find his first HR, a two-run blast. Max Soliz Jr. (Houston TX, Chattahoochee Valley) batted home two more with a two-out single.

The second HR would come from the bat of Cooper Vance (New Waterford OH, E. Michigan U) as he led off the third. The following inning Jacob Haley (Huntsville AL, U of South Alabama) led off with a blast that just escaped left field. Haley ended the night 3-4 with a walk and three RBI. The Chucks led 7-3 headed to the fifth.

The Chucks blew it wide open with a five-run sixth inning that saw four hits, one of which was Max Soliz Jr. first homerun on the season. In total, Soliz batted home six runs and went 4-4.

The Chucks added four more in the eighth which saw five hits and a fielder's choice RBI. They were headed to the top of the ninth and looking to make history.

The top of the ninth was not an easy one, as the Rafters added four of their own off of a two-run homerun off the bat of Alex Brodie (Plainfield IL, Shorter U). Jorge DeCardenas (Palm Beach Gardens FL, Charlotte U) was able to close out the game.

The Woodchucks will aim to make history tomorrow on the road against Fond Du Lac (1:05 P.M.). The hot-hitting Chucks will next play at home on June 3 against the Dock Spiders. It's Brews & Brats night, and both are half-off for the entirety of the game.

