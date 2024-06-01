The Rivets Fall Short Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks

June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL- Despite a valiant effort, the Rockford Rivets faced a tough defeat against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. While the outcome may not have been what we hoped for, the game was filled with standout moments, including a remarkable play by our very own #2, Scott Newman.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, with determination and skill, Scott Newman delivered a powerful hit that electrified the crowd-a triple that showcased his prowess as a player and his unwavering commitment to the team's success. Newman's triple not only demonstrated his individual talent but also served as a rallying point for the Rivets, igniting a surge of energy and determination among players and fans alike.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.