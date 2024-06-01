The Rivets Fall Short Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks
June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL- Despite a valiant effort, the Rockford Rivets faced a tough defeat against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. While the outcome may not have been what we hoped for, the game was filled with standout moments, including a remarkable play by our very own #2, Scott Newman.
In the bottom of the 6th inning, with determination and skill, Scott Newman delivered a powerful hit that electrified the crowd-a triple that showcased his prowess as a player and his unwavering commitment to the team's success. Newman's triple not only demonstrated his individual talent but also served as a rallying point for the Rivets, igniting a surge of energy and determination among players and fans alike.
