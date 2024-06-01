Pit Spitters Sweep; Win Five in a Row

June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 9-3. The Pit Spitters improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Pit Spitters offense struck first as Corey Berry drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the first. Brody Capps reached first base following a throwing error made by Ryar Rinehart, allowing Berry to come in and score to make it 1-0. The Growlers offense didn't waste any time in the top of the second as Joey Winters walked and then was followed up by a Travis Illitch single to center. Brodey Acres did damage to center scoring both Winters and Illitch to give the Growlers a 2-1 lead. Jt Sokolove kicked off the offense in the bottom of the third with a double to left field followed by an Ethan Guerra hit-by-pitch. Brody Capps singled to center scoring Sokolove to tie the game at 2-2. Carter Hain cleared the bases with a triple, scoring Guerra and Capps to give the Pit Spitters a 4-2 lead. Hain then came into score on a wild pitch thrown by Bryce Brassfield to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 5-2. Jeremy Comer led off the top of the fourth with an infield base hit, along with Illitch singling to left to put two runners on for the Growlers. Acres singled to center allowing Comer to score to make it 5-3. Trent Reed singled and Sokolove walked to open the bottom of the fourth. Reed came into score following a wild pitch by Andrew Jergins to make it 6-3. Berry walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth and then was out following Capps reaching first after the fielder's choice. Rinehart committed another fielding error allowing Capps to come around and score to make it 7-3. Tchavdarov and Long led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk. After a wild pitch thrown by Liam O'Brien advanced Tchavdarov to third, he came into score after Reed grounded into a fielder's choice to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 8-3. Long then came into score on a fielder's choice to make it 9-3, Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters improve to 5-1 on the season, while the Growlers drop to 2-4. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Grant Lamarche threw two innings, giving up two runs on three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. Jagger Neely threw four innings of one run ball giving up five hits, and struck out four. Jake Brown walked two and gave up a hit in an inning of work. Sam Sethna threw an inning of scoreless ball walking two and striking out one. Santiago Garcia struck out two, walked one, and struck out one.

The Pit Spitters will travel to Kalamazoo for game one of a two game road trip to face the Growlers. First pitch is 1:35PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

