Three in a Row Logs Sweep the Honkers
June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - Three in a row! The La Crosse Loggers swept the Rochester Honkers with a thrilling 6-5 victory at Copeland Park in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 2,355 fans.
Loggers' starter Tyler Albanese (San Jose State) delivered a solid performance, pitching 4 innings on 73 pitches, striking out 5, and allowing just one run.
On the other side, Rochester's starter Sadier Vicioso (Stony Brook) pitched 4 innings on 70 pitches, striking out 1, and conceding 4 runs.
The Honkers struck first with a powerful home run from Mattie Thomas (San Francisco), which left the bat at 103 MPH and traveled 386 feet. However, the Loggers quickly responded in the bottom of the 1st inning. RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) hit an infield single, followed by an RBI triple from Zach Wadas (TCU), then an RBI single by Luke Davis (Long Beach City) to put the Loggers ahead.
In the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Loggers added another run with an RBI single from Cooper Brass (New Mexico). The scoring continued in the 4th inning with an RBI double from RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt), driving in Cam Pruitt (Wharton CC), making it 4-1.
The Honkers fought back in the top of the 5th, scoring two runs courtesy of a Joey Craska (Georgia Tech) walk and an Augusto Mungarrieta Lorenzo (Rochester CC) walk, narrowing the gap to 4-3.
The Loggers extended their lead in the bottom of the 6th inning with a Derrick Mitchell (LSU) RBI single and a Cooper Brass (New Mexico) RBI walk, bringing the score to 6-3.
In the top of the 7th, the Honkers added two more runs with an Augusto Mungarrieta Lorenzo (Rochester CC) 2-RBI double, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Loggers.
Tate Hess secured his second save in as many days, clinching the win for the Loggers.
With this victory, the Loggers have won their third consecutive game, improving their record to 4-2. The Rochester Honkers fall to 1-5. The Loggers will now head to Waterloo for a 2-game series with the Bucks. Tomorrow's game starts at 1:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2024
- La Crosse Fights off Rochester's Comeback Attempts, Wins 6-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Larks Take First Two Games of Dakota Dust-Up Rivalry, Defeat Minot 15-7 - Bismarck Larks
- Stingers Split Series with MoonDogs, Falling to Mankato 4-3 - Willmar Stingers
- Dogs Bounce Back for a Much Needed Win - Mankato MoonDogs
- Lakeshore Earns 4th Win of 2024, 7-4 Over Madison - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Battle Jacks Batting Bonanza Gives Them the 11-1 Win Over the Rivets - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Three in a Row Logs Sweep the Honkers - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Drop Second Game to Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- The Rivets Fall Short Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks - Rockford Rivets
- The Trains Keep Chugging, Sweep the Series - Eau Claire Express
- Woodchucks Defeat the Rafters 17-11 to Start the Season a Historic 6-0 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Sweep; Win Five in a Row - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Huskies Win Third Straight, Spoil Rox Home Opener - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Return to Fond du Lac to Try to Even Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Offensive Propels Dock Spiders in Win, 13-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rox Draw Sellout Crowd in Home Opener Loss - St. Cloud Rox
- Cardiac Larks Walk-off Minot 4-3 in 10 Innings - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.