Battle Jacks Batting Bonanza Gives Them the 11-1 Win Over the Rivets

June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, IL - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (2-3) bounced back against the (3-2) Rockford Rivets in an impressive showing of offensive

Battle Creek's hitting coach Colton Kelly held a meeting with the hitters to make sure that everyone was on the same page. This appeared to be a stroke of good fortune as the Battle Jacks could get on the board in the top of the second with Elijah Henning (Central Michigan University) with the RBI double to drive in Alex Fernandes (University of Memphis). Sam Griffith (Oakland University) joined in on the action with a one-run single to give the Battle Jacks a 2-0 lead.

Noah Sample dominated early on in the game with three straight three-up three-downs.

While Seeman was finding the zone well with four strikeouts, it wasn't enough for the Rivets to keep the Battle Jacks from crossing home plate.

Fernandes turned on the jets with two stolen bases and a wild pitch from Rivet's pitcher Ryan Hussey (Xavier University) bringing in another run in the top of the fifth inning.

Sample was dealing as the Rivets were hitless until the the bottom of the fifth and finished with eight strikeouts on the day.

Rockford's Scott Newman (Parkland College) blasted a triple and a sacrifice fly-out from Jack Zebig (Maryville University) to bring in Newman for the Rivets first run.

A double-double happened at the start of the seventh when Daniel Pruitt (Eastern New Mexico University) and Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan University) drove Pruitt in on the double. A miscue in the infield from Rockford started the offensive firepower again as the Battle Jacks scored four runs to make it 8-1.

The offense continues with Henning diving in a 2-run RBI double to make it 10-1.

Fernandes had a fantastic under-the-basket grab to prevent the extra-base hit in the bottom of the eighth.

To cap off the night, Hamlin drove in an RBI single bringing in Fernandes for an 11-1 victory.

Micheal Addari (Michigan State University) had a solid night on the bump for his birthday with Connor Foley (Davenport University) getting the save on the night.

The Battle Jacks get back to .500 and we will continue their way on the road to face off against the Kenosha Kingfish at Historic Simmons Field, as the Rivets.

