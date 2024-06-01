Stingers Split Series with MoonDogs, Falling to Mankato 4-3

June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - In another pitchers duel at Bill Taunton Stadium, the Stingers fell to the Mankato Moondogs 4-3.

Starter Sam Schofield (Georgia State) was fantastic in his Stingers debut, tossing four shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Willmar got on the board in the third inning, on a Colin Hynek (Georgia State) 2-out RBI single to put them up 1-0.

Mankato responded with two runs in the top of the fifth, before the Stingers answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie it up at 2 heading to the late innings.

Mankato got the big hit in the 8th, on a 2-RBI single off the bat of Eli Anderson (North Iowa Area CC).

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Adam Troy (Pepperdine) pitched a scoreless 9th with two strikeouts to keep the deficit at 4-2 going to the bottom half of the inning.

Andrew Sojka (CSUN) got the Stingers back within one on a solo blast to right field, but Mankato was able to slam the door shut and earn the series split.

Willmar closes out the homestand tomorrow evening against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, with first pitch at 5:05 pm.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.s

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.