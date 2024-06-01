Rockers Return to Fond du Lac to Try to Even Series

Green Bay Rockers listen in the dugout

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After losing to the Dock Spiders yesterday, the Rockers will return to Herr Baker Field and try to bounce back and win game 2 of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Last night, the Rockers and Dock Spiders traded blows early, with Fond Du Lac scoring twice in the bottom of the second. Catcher Jake Bold (Princeton) returned the favor with a solo home run in the top of the third in his second plate appearance with the team, evening the score at 2-2. From there, the spiders went on an 11-1 run to close out the game.

Tonight, Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) makes his first start for the Rockers. In his last appearance, he came in as a reliever in the opener against Wausau. He pitched six innings, picking up 12 strike outs, and only gave up two walks and one hit.

The next home contest at Capital Credit Union Park will be Sunday, June 2nd. Gates open at noon for the live pregame concert featuring Acoustic Endorphins and the first pitch is slated for 1:05. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Championship Rhodie bobblehead and the team is also offering post-game catch on the field, with the team giving out Rockers logoed baseball for fans to use curtesy of Capital Credit Union.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

