The Trains Keep Chugging, Sweep the Series

Eau Claire - On a beautiful night in the Chippewa Valley, the Express secured their fourth victory of the 2024 season in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4.

It was a pitcher's duel early, as both Jace Kirby (Western Kentucky) and Mason Mussler (Embry Riddle) punched out their first 6 batters start the game. From there the offensive gates opened, as the Big Sticks pushed across a run in the top of the third, when Ty Necoliczak (Concordia) stole home on a designed double steal. Eau Claire returned the favor in the bottom of the fourth from a Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) 2 run blast to left-center field. Badlands battled back, tying the game at 4 heading into the eighth, but it would be the Express who came through late, putting up a game winning run.

It was Henry Wilkinson (Minnesota- Duluth) who picked up the win for Eau Claire, who threw for 3 innings, only allowing 2 hits, 1 run, and adding 2 strikeouts. Alex James (San Joaquin Delta)took the loss for the Big Sticks.

The Express hit begin their road trip tomorrow at Thunder Bay, where they will take on the Border Cats in a 2-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35pm EST.

