Dogs Bounce Back for a Much Needed Win
June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
What a thrilling night in Willmar, and a great 4-3 win for your MoonDogs!
Mankato struggled to get the bats going early but once they did it was go time! With 8 hits and 4 runs, this game was definitely a much-needed victory to get this team back on track going into a series back home.
Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) had the first hit of the night in the 4th inning getting things going for Mankato.
Willmar took the lead in the 3rd but the MoonDogs answered back in the 5th to take the lead 2-1 on an off the wall double by Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene).
Again tonight pitching was a big factor in the early innings. Tate Marland (Cedarville University) started on the bump for Mankato picking up right where he left off from his last outing, going 4.2 innings with just 2 ER and 3 hits.
Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern St. Paul) came in relief for Mankato throwing 3.2 innings giving up just 1 run.
Mankato would go on to take the lead on a pinch hit double by Casey Sorg in the 8th which set up Eli Anderson (NIACC) with a 2 run single to take the lead 4-2.
Things would get a little uneasy in the bottom of the 9th on a solo home run by Willmar's Andrew Sojka to make it a 4-3 game, but Aiden McGee (Minnesota State University Mankato) ultimately slammed the door striking out Hynek to close it out.
