Rockers Drop Second Game to Dock Spiders

June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers and thhe Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in action

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers lose game two against the Dock Spiders 6-1. They'll look to grab another win at home tomorrow against the Mallards.

Green Bay struck first early in the first inning, with a deep RBI double from Nick Harms (Case Western) which scored Seth Farni (Ole Miss) from first. Then the Dock Spiders jumped to a lead in the bottom of the inning. They scored two runs thanks to a Parker Knoll (Lawrence University) RBI single, and a fielder's choice that brought home Caden Shapiro (Princeton). Fond Du Lac scored 4 more unanswered runs to secure their third win of the season.

Despite the loss, Green Bay's pitchers managed to silence in Dock Spiders bats in 5 innings. Starter Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) and reliever Michael Riley (Grand Valley State) combined for three strikeouts and two walks.

Tomorrow, the Rocker's return to Capital Credit Union Park to take on Madison for the third time this season. Kameron Douglas (Georgia State) will make his debut for the Rockers as the starting pitcher against the Mallards. The right hander had a 6.32 ERA in seven appearances this spring. He managed to strikeout 16 batters in 15.2 innings played.

Gates open at noon for the live pregame concert featuring Acoustic Endorphins and the first pitch is slated for 1:05. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Championship Rhodie bobblehead and the team is also offering post-game catch on the field, with the team giving out Rockers logoed baseballs for fans to use curtesy of Capital Credit Union.

Tickets for the 2024 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.m.

