La Crosse Fights off Rochester's Comeback Attempts, Wins 6-5

June 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester simply cannot seem to find the right hit at the right time. That narrative has been present throughout the week and showed itself again tonight as they fell to La Crosse 6-5.

The Honkers got off to a fast start thanks to Mattie Thomas. He cleared the deck in right field. That was his third homer of the year, vaulting him into the league lead.

The lead was short-lived as La Crosse put up two runs in their half of the first, a lead they would not relinquish. The Loggers added one in the third, then another in the fourth.

In the fifth, Petey Craska drew a bases-loaded walk, and then Augusto Mungarrieta had an RBI groundout. However, the Honkers left runners at second and third.

After giving up another two runs in the sixth, Mungarrieta came up again and drove in two runners with a double down the right field line. However, they couldn't push across the tying run again, leaving the bases loaded.

Aaron McCurley came in in the sixth and tossed 2.1 innings of one-hit ball. He struck out five and only issued one walk, keeping the Honkers in the game.

Express closer Tate Hess entered the game in the ninth and slammed the door on Rochester, setting them down in order. La Crosse closed out the two-game sweep, 6-5.

Next up, Rochester will travel to Rockford for two games starting tomorrow night.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.