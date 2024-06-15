Woodchucks Beat Border Cats in First Meeting Since 2016
June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Thunder Bay, ON - The Woodchucks increase the streak to six today after beating the Border Cats, 5-3.
Clayton Burke (Central Methodist University) made his third start on the mound today for the Woodchucks. He struck out five across five innings pitched.
The Chucks struck first in the top of the third, when Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) singled to bring in Logan Kreske (Wichita State) and Cutter Clawson (BYU) to take the lead 2-0.
The game was a pitcher's duel thanks in part to the defense. Kam Durnin (Wichita State) locked down second base, making a leaping throw in the bottom of the fourth to keep the score at 2-1.
The Chucks would give up the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth. In the top of the ninth, and down to their last out, Jake Berkland (Mankato State) would force an error to reach base, allowing Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi) to score the tying run at 3-3.
On the next pitch, Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) attempted a steal of third. An errant throw allowed him to take home, and the Chucks took the lead 4-3. A few pitches later, Jake Berkland would come home in a wild pitch to increase the lead to 5-3.
Seth Clausen (Minnesota) would get the nod to close out the game for the Chucks. He struck out two to pick up his third save of the season.
The Woodchucks will stay in Thunder Bay to play game two of the away series, before traveling back to Wausau for an off day on Monday. First pitch for tomorrow's game is at 12:35PM CST. The Chucks will return home to Athletic Park on Tuesday, Jun 18th to play the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is at 6:35PM CST.
