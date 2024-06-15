A Hard-Fought Win for Your MoonDogs Puts Them in Striking Distance of a First Half Title
June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
A hard-fought 5-2 win tonight for your MoonDogs will give them an opportunity to move into the Great Plains West top spot!
Mankato started the game off with 3 runs in the first inning on a 2 run single from Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University).
Joe Ruzicka got the start on the mound tonight for Mankato throwing 5 ? innings of NO HIT baseball striking out 11 batters.
Mankato would score again in the 5th, extending the lead to 4 runs with an RBI from Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette).
St. Cloud would answer with one run in the 6th.
Each squad would score again in the 8th to make the score 5-2.
Grant Garza (Tarleton State) came in to throw the 9th earning his third save of the year.
