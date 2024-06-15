Rockers Pitchers Shine in Loss to Leprechauns

June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers on the mound

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers on the mound(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers fell to the Leprechauns in their first matchup in franchise history 4-1. Despite the loss, Green Bay relief pitchers were a bright spot on the team.

Kam Douglas (Georgia State) struck out the side in the first inning of his start. However, he threw 35 pitches against the six batters he faced. Per league rules, if a pitcher throws 35 or more in an inning, he must be taken out of the game, thus thrusting Green Bay's bullpen into action early on.

Henry Chabot (Chapman) came into the game in the second inning and struck out seven batters while allowing only three hits. But during his five-inning outing, Cam Hollobaugh (Walsh University) hit a triple in the fourth and Michael Lareau (Belmont) homered in the fifth to put Royal Oak up

3-0.

New addition Nathan Blasick (New Orleans) entered the game in the game in the seventh and went the remainder of the game. During his stint he only gave up one hit and grabbed his first strikeout of the 2024 season. Overall, Rockers pitchers finished with 11 strikeouts and only four hits allowed.

Green Bay was able to get a run in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a Mateo Matthews (Wagner) single that scored Lane Allen (Blinn CC). But the Rockers couldn't get any more back, with the game ending 4-1.

Jagger Edwards (Columbia) will look to continue the run of stellar pitching tomorrow. In his previous start, he went 4.0 innings and racked up seven strikeouts, while allowing only one run. First pitch is slated for 1:05 pm.

For Father's Day, dads can sign up to be in a BP home run derby to celebrate. The family events do not end there, as families can play catch on the field after Sunday games. Rockers logoed baseballs will be given away curtesy of Capital Credit Union. Wet Possum will perform live music starting when gates open at 12:00 pm.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.