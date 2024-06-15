Rockers Host Leprechauns for First Time in Franchise History
June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After defeating the Dock Spiders last night, the Rockers will face the Royal Oak Leprechauns for the first time ever this afternoon. Gates open at 2:00 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 3:05.
Green Bay's bats were firing from the start, with Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) hitting a two-run homer to grab the Rockers' first runs of the game, putting them up 3-0 at the end of the first. The team went on to have three more three-run innings in the fifth, sixth and ninth. Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) was the catalyst for the team's offense, ending the with a single, double, and a triple.
This afternoon, Shultz' college teammate Kameron Douglas (Georgia State) will start on the mound against the Leprechauns. He has made two starts already for the Rockers, totaling five strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched.
Alejando Espinoza (Cal State - Dominguez Hills) will be the starting pitcher for Royal Oak. He has made five appearances with only one start, throwing 19.0 innings. He has a league high 26 strikeouts thrown this season, with only eight walks.
Saturday's, kids can blow off some energy by running the bases after the game. It is also 70's night at Capital Credit Union Park. The first 500 fans will receive a Rockers Summer Grilling Series BBQ Oven Mitt presented by Bud Light and Grease will be shown in the stadium following the game. Those who can only attend the movie
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers outfielder Seth Farni
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Rockers Host Leprechauns for First Time in Franchise History - Green Bay Rockers
- Banks Tolley Named 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All American - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Sweep Battle Jacks, Win Third Straight - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Get Edge in High Scoring Affair Over Dock Spiders, 16-11 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Early Fireworks for Chinooks, Garcia Walks off Leprechauns in 10th - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Hit Four Homers, Blow Out Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.