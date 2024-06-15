Rockers Host Leprechauns for First Time in Franchise History

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Seth Farni

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After defeating the Dock Spiders last night, the Rockers will face the Royal Oak Leprechauns for the first time ever this afternoon. Gates open at 2:00 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 3:05.

Green Bay's bats were firing from the start, with Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) hitting a two-run homer to grab the Rockers' first runs of the game, putting them up 3-0 at the end of the first. The team went on to have three more three-run innings in the fifth, sixth and ninth. Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) was the catalyst for the team's offense, ending the with a single, double, and a triple.

This afternoon, Shultz' college teammate Kameron Douglas (Georgia State) will start on the mound against the Leprechauns. He has made two starts already for the Rockers, totaling five strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched.

Alejando Espinoza (Cal State - Dominguez Hills) will be the starting pitcher for Royal Oak. He has made five appearances with only one start, throwing 19.0 innings. He has a league high 26 strikeouts thrown this season, with only eight walks.

Saturday's, kids can blow off some energy by running the bases after the game. It is also 70's night at Capital Credit Union Park. The first 500 fans will receive a Rockers Summer Grilling Series BBQ Oven Mitt presented by Bud Light and Grease will be shown in the stadium following the game. Those who can only attend the movie

