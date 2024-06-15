Banks Tolley Named 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All American

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On June 14, ABCA/Rawlings named 2022-2023 Kalamazoo Growler Banks Tolley to the 2024 All-America Second Team. Banks, the senior from Appalachian State became the 19th player in App State history to be named All-America and the first since 2012.

This spring, Tolley was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and first-team all-conference after hitting an App State record 26 home runs. The power bat led the Sun Belt in home runs, slugging percentage (.781), and OPS (1.265) while ranking second in batting average (.379) and RBIs (77), fourth in on-base percentage (.484), fifth in runs scored (70) and tied for seventh in hits (85).

Across two seasons with the Growlers, Banks slashed .260/.369/.483, launching a franchise record 13 home runs (12 in 2023) and driving in 67 RBI. A fan and clubhouse favorite, Tolley helped propel the Growlers to its first-ever Northwoods League title in 2022 while being a part of a 2023 squad that won more games than any other team in franchise history.

In 2023, Tolley had 11 multi-hit games while driving in a team second-best 43 RBI behind 21 extra-base hits. Tolley is preparing for the upcoming MLB Draft beginning on July 14.

