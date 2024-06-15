Smith, Anderson Continue Strong Starts in Loss at Mankato
June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (7-10) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (10-7) by a 5-2 score on Saturday, June 15. They will meet the MoonDogs again at Joe Faber Field on Sunday.
Sam Reed (University of Illinois) handled four innings on the mound in his Rox starting pitching debut. The left-hander struck out four in his outing, which finished with three consecutive scoreless frames. Nathan Anderson (Wayne State College) followed him with three relief innings that included three strikeouts and just one walk. Anderson's season earned run average now sits at an impressive 2.82 through 12 2/3 innings of work.
Offensively, the Rox got rolling in the sixth inning with a leadoff walk by Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University). He would steal second and score St. Cloud's first run on a hustle double by Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas). Smith also stole a base earlier in the game, bringing his team-leading total to 11 for the summer. Kaden Amundson (Nicholls State University) would come home with the second Rox run on an error in the eighth inning.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Sawyer Smith!
On Sunday, the Rox will host the MoonDogs for a 4:05 p.m. contest. That game, presented by KwikTrip, will feature a Father's Day celebration and Coborn's Kids Day. Fans can purchase a special Father's Day ticket package that includes two game tickets and a Rox grilling apron. There will be a pre-game catch on the field with Dad from 3:05 to 3:30, and youth fans will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game. After Sunday, the Rox will hit the road for a six-game trip to Bismarck and Willmar. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !
