Kingfish Walk-off Rockford Again in Wild Ninth Inning

June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish complete an undefeated homestand with a 7-6 walk-off win against the Rockford Rivets.

Kingfish starter Cole Tolbert began the ballgame strong by retiring the first six hitters, including three strikeouts. The offense gave him some early support when Gavin Taylor hit a two-run homer to left field, making it 2-0 in the second inning.

Tolbert began the third inning with three straight strikeouts and ended with a Noah Jouras solo home run to left to extend the lead to 3-0.

It wasn't until the fifth inning that Tolbert allowed his first baserunner when Ryan Bakes tripled to right and later scored on a balk. Kenosha responded quickly as Connor Meidroth drove in Robert Newland on an RBI groundout, making it 4-1.

Cole Tolbert finished his stellar outing by tossing seven innings with nine strikeouts while allowing just one run and hit.

Both teams traded solo home runs in the eighth as Nick Demarco left the yard for Rockford and Eli Duncan for Kenosha. Both homers were no-doubters to left field.

The ninth brought chaos as Rockford chased Kenosha reliever Trey Baker out of the game, leaving the bases loaded and no outs. Two batters later, Demarco came through again by scoring two on a double to left-center, cutting the lead down to one run.

A Kenosha fielding error gave Rockford the lead 6-5 in the ninth, stunning the Kenosha crowd.

The lead didn't last long as Christopher Schuchart doubled to right to tie the game, scoring Nick Giamarusti who pinch-ran for Gavin Taylor. On the very next at-bat, Trey Swiderski singled to left. However, a fielding error by Lucas Spence allowed Schuchart to score and win the game for the Kingfish.

Kenosha hits the road for a four-game trip, beginning in Rockford at 1:35 p.m. tomorrow. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League Plus for updates.

