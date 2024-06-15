Stingers Win 15-9 Over Larks
June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
BISMARCK, ND - A 5-run 1st inning jumpstarts Stingers to a 15-9 win over the Larks in game 1 of the two-game series. The Stinger offense exploded for 20 hits, with 8 of their 9 starters having multi-hit games.
Colin Hynek (Georgia State) started the scoring with a 2-run homer. Nico Senese (Georgia Tech) finished the 1st inning rally with a bases clearing single. Hynek added a double and 2 walks to his performance.
Stingers were leading 9-2 heading into the bottom of the 5th. Larks plated 5 runs thanks to RBI singles from Davis Baker (Penn) and Michael Davinni (Utah), and sacrifice-flies from CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) and Joey Baran (Western Kentucky).
The final blows came from RBI singles by newcomer Harrison Taubert (Evansville) and Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) in the top of the 8th inning. Max Buettenback (Nebraska) with an exclamation point on his day with a 2-run homer in the 9th inning, as he finished 3-6 with 4 RBIs.
Larks had a final push in the 9th inning scoring 2 runs.
Willmar starter Ryan Wertz (California State-Northridge) pitched 2 innings, allowed only 1 hit and struck out 2.
The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Will Eldridge (Indiana Wesleyan) gets credited with the win after throwing 3 innings and allowing 2 hits, 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.
Larks starter Lucas Burgum (Alexandria Tech) pitched 0.2 innings, allowing 5 hits 5 runs (4 earned), and 1 walk.
Stingers look to keep the offense rolling tomorrow with first pitch from Bismarck at 1:05 P.M.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
