Spitters Tame the Zoo

June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one against Kalamazoo Growlers, 7-3, in front of 2,300 fans at Homer Stryker Field.

The Pit Spitters offense heated up early with back-to-back walks from Jt Sokolove and Brett Denby to lead off the top of the first. Carter Hain gave the Pit Spitters their first lead of the night with a sacrifice flyout scoring Sokolove to make it 1-0. In the top of the second inning Cole Prout was hit by a pitch and Brett Rozman walked to put two runners on. Ethan Guerra hit a sacrifice fly scoring Prout extending the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. The Growlers offense woke up in the bottom of the second inning with a leadoff double by Colin Blanchard. Joey Winters drove in Blanchard with a single to center field making it 2-1. The Pit Spitters offense resumed in the top of the fifth inning after Denby reached first base following an error caused by shortstop Evan Rodriguez. A single by Piasecki and a hit by pitch from Carter Hain loaded the bases. Chang singled to center, scoring Denby giving the Pit Spitters a 3-1 lead. Piasecki scored via a wild pitch thrown by Patric Menk, making it 4-1. Rozman singled to left field scoring Hain and Chang giving the Pit Spitters a 6-1 lead. Colin Blanchard was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth, followed by a single to center by Mike Sprockett. Joey Winters singled to center field scoring Blanchard to cut into the Pit Spitters lead to 6-2. Piascecki singled, and Hain doubled to open the top of the seventh inning. Prout grounded out to shortstop, scoring Piasecki to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 7-2. Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and was followed up with a single to left field by Brodey Acres. Korbin Griffin singled, scoring Rodriguez to make it 7-3. The Pit Spitters took game one of the series against the Growlers by the score of 7-3.

The Pit Spitters improve to 10-9 on the season, while the Growlers drop to 10-8. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jagger Neely threw six innings, giving up two runs on nine hits and struck out seven batters. Logan Pikur threw an inning giving up a run on two hits. Josh Klug threw a scoreless inning of relief. Dominic Mauro threw an inning of scoreless relief, giving up a walk.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Kalamazoo for game two of the series. First pitch is tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

