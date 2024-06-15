Madison Mallards Hit Four Homers, Blow Out Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards had everything working on offense on Friday night, as they defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 15-2.

Wisconsin Rapids took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Mallards came out swinging in the bottom of the inning against Rafters starting pitcher Thomas Burns (Arizona State). Jake Munroe (John A. Logan Community College) tied the game with an RBI double, and Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) crushed a three-run home run to center field to give Madison a 4-1 lead.

The Mallards would add on in the bottom of the second, as Alex Harrell (Arkansas State - Mountain Home) hit a two-run triple, which extended the lead to 6-1.

The floodgates really opened for the Mallards in the bottom of the sixth inning. With a 9-1 lead already, Harrell and Dickerson hit back-to-back home runs, and Shai Robinson (Illinois State) joined in on the fun with a homer of his own later in the inning. The Mallards lead stretched to 13-1 in that inning, and they would cruise to a 15-2 victory.

It was another huge night for Dickerson, as he finished with three hits, two home runs and 5 runs batted in. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) had four hits for the Mallards in the win.

Liam Stumpf (Madison College) earned the win for the Mallards on the mound in relief. Burns was charged with the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

Every player in the Mallards starting lineup recorded a hit in the win, as the team improved to 12-5 on the season. Madison recorded eighteen hits in a game for the second time this week.

The Mallards will conclude the four-game homestand on Saturday night at Warner Park against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.