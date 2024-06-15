Rafters Lose Fifth Straight, Fall 9-0 to Lakeshore
June 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Rafters lost their fifth straight game Saturday night against the Lakeshore Chinooks, falling 9-0 at Witter Field.
In his debut for Wisconsin Rapids, Ethan Breslin didn't last three innings. He gave up four earned runs, walking five with three hits allowed. It was another instance of a Rafters starter walking too many and not lasting enough innings. He got saddled with the loss.
Braden Wauscheck took the baton in the third for his Rafters' debut, twirling 3.1 innings and allowing three runs of his own. He gave up six hits, two of them solo homers in the sixth, and walked two.
The Rafters offense sputtered for a second straight night, accounting for just eight singles. It was their first time being shut out this season and Wisconsin Rapids has now been outscored 24-2 in their past two games.
A combination of Kyle Bender, Nicholas Perry, and Max Whitesell was utilized to finish out the ballgame. The three totaled three innings pitched and two runs allowed, all by Bender in the seventh inning.
Kyler McIntosh was the lone bright spot on offense with three hits and Jorge DeGoti extended his on-base streak to ten games with a fourth-inning single. But, the Rafters mustered just two runners to third base throughout the entire game.
The loss drops the Rafters to 7-11 overall this season and they are still tied with Green Bay for second-to-last in the Great Lakes West. Next up is a matinee rematch at 1:05 against Lakeshore. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League Sports Network and Andy Jachim will have the call on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.
Images from this story
|
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Walker Buchanan at bat
